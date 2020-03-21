Qatar Airways NS20 service update as of 0700GMT 21MAR20

Qatar Airways in the last 48 hours filed additional changes to its systemwide operation for Northern summer 2020 operation, which sees further service reductions for April and May 2020. Latest adjustment as of 0700GMT 21MAR20 as follows.
Doha – Adelaide
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Amman
17MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 daily cancelled
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
Doha – Athens
14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 3 to 4 daily unchanged
Doha – Auckland
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
29MAR20 – 13APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
14APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
Doha – Bangkok
11MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily (6 from 11MAR20 – 15MAR20)
23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily
Doha – Barcelona
QR141/142 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily cancelled
QR137/138
22MAR20 – 20APR20 1 daily cancelled
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
QR145/146
1 daily A350-900XWB normal operation until 20APR20
22APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Basra
18MAR20 – 24MAR20 2 daily cancelled
25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Reservation closed until 30APR20)
Doha – Beirut
19MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled (QR in March gradually reduced service from 4 to 1 daily)
30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly
Doha – Birmingham
23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
02APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 26JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Brussels
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce form 8 to 6 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-300ER
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 8 weekly operated by 787-8, replacing A350-900XWB (No changes)
Doha – Budapest
23MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating
04APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320 operating
eff 01JUN20 A330 service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)
Doha – Cape Town
23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB
Doha – Cardiff
23MAR20 – 30MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating
31MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Chicago O’Hare
21MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
30MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha 27MAR20 – 04JUN20 1 weekly service cancelled
Doha – Colombo
11MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 daily (2 daily 29MAR20/30MAR20)
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily
eff 01JUL20 5th daily service commences on this date, instead of 29MAR20
Doha – Copenhagen
22MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Da Nang 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Denpasar
21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Dhaka
12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER oprating
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
Doha – Djibouti
11MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Erbil
18MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 17 to 4 weekly
Doha – Faisalabad 14MAR20 – 31MARY0 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Frankfurt
20MAR20 – 30JUN20 QR067/068 A350-1000XWB replaces A380
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating
Doha – Geneva 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5-7 weekly cancelled
Doha – Gothenburg 20MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Hanoi
22MAR20 – 01APR20 2 daily cancelled
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Doha – Helsinki
20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 24APR20 – 21MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
01APR20 – 01MAY20 Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh sector cancelled. 4 weekly
02MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Isfahan 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Doha – Istanbul 29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Izmir
21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
02JUN20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Jakarta
19MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Johannesburg 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Johannesburg – Durban 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Johannesburg – Gaborone 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Karachi
12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Kathmandu
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly
Doha – Kochi
13MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Kozhikode
12MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 30MAR20)
Doha – Kuala Lumpur
16MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Kuwait City
14MAR20 – 25MAR20 10 daily cancelled
26MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 3 daily
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 9 daily
Doha – Kyiv Borispil 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Lahore 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Lisbon
20MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
eff 01JUN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 12 weekly, 11 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating
Doha – London Gatwick
23MAR20 – 31MAY20 18 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – London Heathrow (Overall service reduces from 6 to 2 daily in April/May)
QR005/006 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR003/004 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380
QR009/010 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 4 weekly
QR011/012
19MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
30MAR20 – 30APR20 A380 resumes operation from 01APR20
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 777-200LR/-300ER replaces A380
QR001/002 20MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR007/008 01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR015/016 01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Los Angeles
21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200LR operating
01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (Previous plan: eff 01MAY20)
Doha – Madrid
20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating instead of A350-900XWB
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Male
17MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Manchester
3MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Manila
11MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 11 weekly
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Mashhad 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Melbourne
26MAR20 – 31MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 1 daily
Doha – Miami
23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
29MAR20 – 01JUN20 5 weekly cancelled
eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB, 5 weekly
Doha – Milan Malpensa
11MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 daily cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
Doha – Multan 14MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Munich
23MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Muscat 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2-3 daily
Doha – Nairobi
14MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – New York JFK 25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 23JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB (Previously scheduled from 06APR20, 4 weekly initially)
Doha – Oslo
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Paris CDG
QR039/040
18MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces A380
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380
QR041/042
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces A380 (Selected dates also operated by 787-8)
01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR037/038 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5 weekly cancelled
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Perth
20MAR20 – 01APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces A380
Doha – Philadelphia
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUN20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily
Doha – Pisa 04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Prague
23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
eff 01JUL20 Widebody aircraft service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)
Doha – Rome
03MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
23MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 3 weekly
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
Doha – Salalah 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Sarajevo
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Shiraz 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Doha – Sialkot 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Singapore
22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating
31MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Skopje
18MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Sofia
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 11 weekly cancelled
eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Sohar 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Stockholm Arlanda
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 2-3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (selected dates 777-300ER)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Sulaymaniyah
18MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Sydney 01APR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 1 daily
Doha – Sydney – Canberra 02APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Overall service to Sydney reduces from 2 to 1 daily)
Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 20-22 to 7 weekly
Doha – Thessaloniki 21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Thiruvananthapuram
11MAR20 – 20MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 29MAR20 / 31MAR20)
Doha – Trabzon 03JUN20 – 30SEP20 New route, 3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 20MAY20)
Doha – Tunis
18MAR20 – 02APR20 1 daily cancelled
03APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB
Doha – Venice
04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)
Doha – Warsaw
15MAR20 – 31MAY20 14-18 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (Previously scheduled from 22MAY20)
Doha – Washington Dulles
20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Windhoek
16MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
eff 01JUN20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly (previously scheduled from 30MAR20). 1 daily from 02JUL20
Doha – Zagreb
21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 6-7 weekly
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Zurich
23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
eff 01AUG20 Planned increase from 14 to 18 weekly unchanged
Previously reported changes:
Doha – Algiers
18MAR20 – 02JUN20 5 weekly cancelled
03JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Almaty eff 02JUL20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Initially scheduled from 01APR20, later moved to 04JUN20. Planned increase to 4 weekly cancelled)
Doha – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Ankara
20MAR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Antalya eff 26JUN20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300 (Previously scheduled from 17MAY20)
Doha – Beijing Capital
03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Doha – Belgrade
19MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
26MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A321 operating
eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly unchanged
Doha – Berlin Tegel
02APR20 – 31MAY20 4 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Bodrum 30JUN20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: eff 25MAY20)
Doha – Casablanca 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Cebu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (Previous plan: eff 08APR20; service resumption since March 2012)
Doha – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Chongqing 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Clark
14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly
Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating
Doha – Dublin
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Dubrovnik eff 01JUL20 New route, 5 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 08OCT20, previously scheduled from 18MAY20)
Doha – Edinburgh
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating
Doha – Guangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Hong Kong
QR816/815
16FEB20 – 11MAR20 777-300ER and 787-8 replaces 777-300ER only
12MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR818/817 16FEB20 – 15MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen
15MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
19MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
25MAR20 – 31MAY20 18-21 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe
Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha 26MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Doha – Krabi 29MAR20 – 18APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A350-900XWB)
Doha – Lagos 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 17JUN20 Lagos – Accra sector begins on 17JUN20, instead of 15APR20
Doha – Larnaca 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Lyon eff 25JUN20 New route, 5 weekly 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 23JUN20)
Doha – Malaga 06JUL20 – 31AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating. Selected dates operated by 777-300ER
Doha – Malta
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Doha – Maputo
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
eff 03JUL20 Planned 4th weekly (and 5th weekly from 05AUG20) unchanged, 787-8 operating
Doha – Mombasa 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Mumbai 21MAR20 – 30MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Nur-Sultan eff 30JUN20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)
Doha – Peshawar 15MAR20 – 01APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 23MAR20 – 29JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200LR operating
Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Tbilisi
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Thira 01JUL20 – 07OCT20 New seasonal route, 3 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 20MAY20)
Doha – Tokyo Haneda 21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Tokyo Narita 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Yangon
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Doha – Yerevan
23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUL20 A330-200/-300 replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)
Qatar Airways NS20 service update as of 0700GMT 21MAR20
