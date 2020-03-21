Qatar Airways NS20 service update as of 0700GMT 21MAR20

Qatar Airways in the last 48 hours filed additional changes to its systemwide operation for Northern summer 2020 operation, which sees further service reductions for April and May 2020. Latest adjustment as of 0700GMT 21MAR20 as follows.



This update also most information and typographical error appeared on Airlineroute on 19MAR20.



Doha – Adelaide

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating



Doha – Amman

17MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 daily cancelled

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily



Doha – Athens

14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 3 to 4 daily unchanged



Doha – Auckland

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 13APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

14APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled



Doha – Bangkok

11MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily (6 from 11MAR20 – 15MAR20)

23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily



Doha – Barcelona

QR141/142 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily cancelled

QR137/138

22MAR20 – 20APR20 1 daily cancelled

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



QR145/146

1 daily A350-900XWB normal operation until 20APR20

22APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Basra

18MAR20 – 24MAR20 2 daily cancelled

25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Reservation closed until 30APR20)



Doha – Beirut

19MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled (QR in March gradually reduced service from 4 to 1 daily)

30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly



Doha – Birmingham

23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

02APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 26JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Brussels

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce form 8 to 6 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-300ER

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 8 weekly operated by 787-8, replacing A350-900XWB (No changes)



Doha – Budapest

23MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating

04APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320 operating

eff 01JUN20 A330 service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)



Doha – Cape Town

23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB



Doha – Cardiff

23MAR20 – 30MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating

31MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled



Doha – Chicago O’Hare

21MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

30MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER



Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha 27MAR20 – 04JUN20 1 weekly service cancelled

Doha – Colombo

11MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 daily (2 daily 29MAR20/30MAR20)

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily

eff 01JUL20 5th daily service commences on this date, instead of 29MAR20



Doha – Copenhagen

22MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Da Nang 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Denpasar

21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Dhaka

12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER oprating

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily



Doha – Djibouti

11MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Erbil

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 17 to 4 weekly



Doha – Faisalabad 14MAR20 – 31MARY0 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Frankfurt

20MAR20 – 30JUN20 QR067/068 A350-1000XWB replaces A380

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating



Doha – Geneva 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5-7 weekly cancelled

Doha – Gothenburg 20MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Hanoi

22MAR20 – 01APR20 2 daily cancelled

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly



Doha – Helsinki

20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 24APR20 – 21MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

01APR20 – 01MAY20 Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh sector cancelled. 4 weekly

02MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Doha – Isfahan 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

Doha – Istanbul 29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Doha – Izmir

21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled

02JUN20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Jakarta

19MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Johannesburg 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Johannesburg – Durban 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Johannesburg – Gaborone 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Karachi

12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Kathmandu

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly



Doha – Kochi

13MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Kozhikode

12MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 30MAR20)



Doha – Kuala Lumpur

16MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Kuwait City

14MAR20 – 25MAR20 10 daily cancelled

26MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 3 daily

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 9 daily



Doha – Kyiv Borispil 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Lahore 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Lisbon

20MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 12 weekly, 11 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating



Doha – London Gatwick

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 18 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – London Heathrow (Overall service reduces from 6 to 2 daily in April/May)

QR005/006 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

QR003/004 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380

QR009/010 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 4 weekly

QR011/012

19MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

30MAR20 – 30APR20 A380 resumes operation from 01APR20

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 777-200LR/-300ER replaces A380



QR001/002 20MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

QR007/008 01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

QR015/016 01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled



Doha – Los Angeles

21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200LR operating

01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (Previous plan: eff 01MAY20)



Doha – Madrid

20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating instead of A350-900XWB

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Male

17MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Manchester

3MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Manila

11MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 11 weekly

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Mashhad 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Melbourne

26MAR20 – 31MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 1 daily



Doha – Miami

23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

29MAR20 – 01JUN20 5 weekly cancelled

eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB, 5 weekly



Doha – Milan Malpensa

11MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 daily cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily



Doha – Multan 14MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Munich

23MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily



Doha – Muscat 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2-3 daily

Doha – Nairobi

14MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – New York JFK 25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 23JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB (Previously scheduled from 06APR20, 4 weekly initially)

Doha – Oslo

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Paris CDG

QR039/040

18MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces A380

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380



QR041/042

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces A380 (Selected dates also operated by 787-8)

01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled



QR037/038 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled



Doha – Penang – Langkawi

23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5 weekly cancelled

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Perth

20MAR20 – 01APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces A380



Doha – Philadelphia

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUN20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily



Doha – Pisa 04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Prague

23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 01JUL20 Widebody aircraft service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)



Doha – Rome

03MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

23MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 3 weekly

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly



Doha – Salalah 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Sarajevo

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Shiraz 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Doha – Sialkot 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Singapore

22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating

31MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Skopje

18MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Sofia

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 11 weekly cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Sohar 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Stockholm Arlanda

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 2-3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (selected dates 777-300ER)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Sulaymaniyah

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Doha – Sydney 01APR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 1 daily

Doha – Sydney – Canberra 02APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Overall service to Sydney reduces from 2 to 1 daily)

Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 20-22 to 7 weekly

Doha – Thessaloniki 21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Thiruvananthapuram

11MAR20 – 20MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 29MAR20 / 31MAR20)



Doha – Trabzon 03JUN20 – 30SEP20 New route, 3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 20MAY20)

Doha – Tunis

18MAR20 – 02APR20 1 daily cancelled

03APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB



Doha – Venice

04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)



Doha – Warsaw

15MAR20 – 31MAY20 14-18 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (Previously scheduled from 22MAY20)



Doha – Washington Dulles

20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER



Doha – Windhoek

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly (previously scheduled from 30MAR20). 1 daily from 02JUL20



Doha – Zagreb

21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 6-7 weekly

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Zurich

23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

eff 01AUG20 Planned increase from 14 to 18 weekly unchanged



Previously reported changes:

Doha – Algiers

18MAR20 – 02JUN20 5 weekly cancelled

03JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Almaty eff 02JUL20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Initially scheduled from 01APR20, later moved to 04JUN20. Planned increase to 4 weekly cancelled)

Doha – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Ankara

20MAR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Antalya eff 26JUN20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300 (Previously scheduled from 17MAY20)

Doha – Beijing Capital

03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Doha – Belgrade

19MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

26MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A321 operating

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly unchanged



Doha – Berlin Tegel

02APR20 – 31MAY20 4 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily



Doha – Bodrum 30JUN20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: eff 25MAY20)

Doha – Casablanca 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Cebu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (Previous plan: eff 08APR20; service resumption since March 2012)

Doha – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Chongqing 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Clark

14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly



Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating

Doha – Dublin

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Dubrovnik eff 01JUL20 New route, 5 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 08OCT20, previously scheduled from 18MAY20)

Doha – Edinburgh

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating

Doha – Guangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Hong Kong

QR816/815

16FEB20 – 11MAR20 777-300ER and 787-8 replaces 777-300ER only

12MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled



QR818/817 16FEB20 – 15MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER



Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen

15MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

19MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

25MAR20 – 31MAY20 18-21 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe

Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha 26MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Doha – Krabi 29MAR20 – 18APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A350-900XWB)

Doha – Lagos 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 17JUN20 Lagos – Accra sector begins on 17JUN20, instead of 15APR20

Doha – Larnaca 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Lyon eff 25JUN20 New route, 5 weekly 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 23JUN20)

Doha – Malaga 06JUL20 – 31AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating. Selected dates operated by 777-300ER

Doha – Malta

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Doha – Maputo

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

eff 03JUL20 Planned 4th weekly (and 5th weekly from 05AUG20) unchanged, 787-8 operating



Doha – Mombasa 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Mumbai 21MAR20 – 30MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Nur-Sultan eff 30JUN20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)

Doha – Peshawar 15MAR20 – 01APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 23MAR20 – 29JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200LR operating

Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Tbilisi

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Thira 01JUL20 – 07OCT20 New seasonal route, 3 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 20MAY20)

Doha – Tokyo Haneda 21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Tokyo Narita 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Yangon

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Doha – Yerevan

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUL20 A330-200/-300 replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)

