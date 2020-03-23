Emirates 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 operations as of 0240GMT 23MAR20

Emirates in the last 12 hours continue to revise it operation. Initially the airline planned to cancel all scheduled passenger service from 25MAR20, however the decision has been reversed. According to the airline’s travel alert as of 2300LT 22MAR20, the airline will continue to operate service to following, as long as borders remain open an there is demand: UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, USA, and Canada.



Based on GDS schedule and inventory listing, Emirates operation for the period of 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 as follows. As schedule change remains ongoing, Information listed below is as of 0240GMT 23MAR20.





Dubai – Boston 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 6 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Hong Kong 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A380 (Reservation not open on 25/26MAR20)

Dubai – Johannesburg 29MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A380 (3 daily on 31MAR20)

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur 29MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A380 (Reservation not open)

Dubai – London Heathrow 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily A380

Dubai – Manila 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Melbourne Departure from Dubai scheduled on 27MAR20 with A380 (Reservation not open)

Dubai – Seoul Incheon 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Singapore 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Sydney 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A380

Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly A380

Dubai – Toronto 25MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly A380