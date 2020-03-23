Air Transat moves last A310 scheduled service to late-March 2020

Air Transat in the last few days filed service changes for its planned final Airbus A310 operation. Reported last week on Airlineroute, the airline is temporary cancelling all scheduled operation for the month of April 2020. Due to this adjustment, the airline’s last A310 service is now scheduled on 31MAR20, Manchester to Toronto.



As schedule update is ongoing, this latest adjustment may see last minute alteration.



TS292 YYZ2215 – 1015+1MAN 313 30MAR20

TS293 MAN1230 – 1530YYZ 313 31MAR20