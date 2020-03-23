Air France 29MAR20 – 21APR20 Long-Haul operations as of 1130GMT 23MAR20; Relaunch Night Stop service

Air France as of Monday (23MAR20) morning gradually filed planned long-haul operation for the period of 29MAR20 – 21APR20. As of 1130GMT 23MAR20, planned operation as follows.



As this is ongoing development, further changes remain likely.



Paris CDG – Cotonou – Lagos – Paris CDG 1 weekly A330-200 (“Night stop” in Cotonou. First carrier to re-introduce night stop since 1950s/60s)

AF986 CDG1300 – 1820COO 332 3

AF986 COO0845 – 0920LOS1050 – 1815CDG 332 4







Paris CDG – Libreville 1 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Montreal 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 3 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 777-200ER

Paris CDG – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris Orly – Cayenne 4-5 weekly 777-200ER

Paris Orly – Fort-de-France 7-9 weekly 777-200ER

Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre 1 daily 777-300ER

Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion 1 daily 777-300ER (selected flight with -200ER, certain date not operating)