Cabo Verde Airlines suspends scheduled service for 30 days from 18MAR20

Cabo Verde Airlines since last week temporary suspended scheduled operations, which went into effect since 18MAR20. The 30-day suspension of scheduled service affects the following routes. Note selected routes has been cancelled prior to 18MAR20.
Frequency listed is for the week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.
Praia – Boston 1 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Dakar 3 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Fortaleza 2 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Lisbon 7 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Paris CDG 3 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Porto Alegre 3 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Praia 1 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Recife 2 weekly
Ilha do Sal – Rome 2 weekly
