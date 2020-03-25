British Airways week of 29MAR20 European operations as of 0850GMT 25MAR20

British Airways in the last few days continues schedule adjustment, as the airline further downsizes operation. The following is a list of planned British Airways’ European operation for the week of 29MAR20 (29MAR20 – 04APR20), as of 0850GMT 25MAR20.



Schedule changes remain ongoing, therefore following listed frequency may see further revision.



London Heathrow – Amsterdam 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Athens 4 weekly (until 31MAR20)

London Heathrow – Barcelona 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 17 weekly

London Heathrow – Brussels 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Bucharest 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Budapest 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Copenhagen 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Dublin 2 weekly (operating on 03/04APR20)

London Heathrow – Frankfurt 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Geneva 19 weekly (6 flights scheduled on 29MAR20)

London Heathrow – Gibraltar 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Gothenburg 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Hamburg 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Hannover 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Luxembourg 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Lyon 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Madrid 12 weekly (777-300ER continues operating)

London Heathrow – Marseille 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Munich 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Nice 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Oslo 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Paris CDG 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Sofia 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Stuttgart 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Toulouse 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Valencia 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Zurich 11 weekly