British Airways in the last few days continues schedule adjustment, as the airline further downsizes operation. The following is a list of planned British Airways’ European operation for the week of 29MAR20 (29MAR20 – 04APR20), as of 0850GMT 25MAR20.
Schedule changes remain ongoing, therefore following listed frequency may see further revision.
London Heathrow – Amsterdam 13 weekly
London Heathrow – Athens 4 weekly (until 31MAR20)
London Heathrow – Barcelona 13 weekly
London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 17 weekly
London Heathrow – Brussels 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Bucharest 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Budapest 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Copenhagen 9 weekly
London Heathrow – Dublin 2 weekly (operating on 03/04APR20)
London Heathrow – Frankfurt 8 weekly
London Heathrow – Geneva 19 weekly (6 flights scheduled on 29MAR20)
London Heathrow – Gibraltar 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Gothenburg 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Hamburg 9 weekly
London Heathrow – Hannover 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Luxembourg 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Lyon 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Madrid 12 weekly (777-300ER continues operating)
London Heathrow – Marseille 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Munich 9 weekly
London Heathrow – Nice 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Oslo 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Paris CDG 8 weekly
London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Sofia 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 8 weekly
London Heathrow – Stuttgart 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Toulouse 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Valencia 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Zurich 11 weekly
British Airways week of 29MAR20 European operations as of 0850GMT 25MAR20
