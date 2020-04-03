SriLankan Airlines this week announced it will suspend scheduled passenger operation for two weeks, scheduled from 08APR20 to 21APR20. Since mid-March 2020 the oneWorld carrier gradually downsized its operation, including the period of 31MAR20 – 07APR20:
Colombo – Melbourne 1 weekly A330-300
Colombo – London Heathrow 2 weekly A330-300
Colombo – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330-300
SriLankan Airlines April 2020 Passenger operation changes as of 03APR20
