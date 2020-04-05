EVA Air in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur route. Based on current listing, the Star Alliance member plans to introduce Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, effective from 18MAY20, replacing Airbus A330-300 aircraft.
Further changes likely.
BR217 TPE0630 – 1115KUL 781 357
BR227 TPE0930 – 1415KUL 781 x357
BR218 KUL1250 – 1735TPE 781 357
BR228 KUL1530 – 2025TPE 781 x357
EVA Air plans 787-10 Kuala Lumpur service from mid-May 2020
Posted
EVA Air in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur route. Based on current listing, the Star Alliance member plans to introduce Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, effective from 18MAY20, replacing Airbus A330-300 aircraft.