Frontier Airlines April 2020 New York operations as of 05APR20

By Jim Liu

Frontier Airlines in the last few days filed service reductions across its network, including flights to/from New York area. For the week of 05APR20, the airline schedules 11 weekly departures, instead of previously filed 84 (based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules), until 02MAY20.

New York LaGuardia – Miami 2 weekly
New York LaGuardia – Orlando 3 weekly
Newark – Miami 3 weekly
Newark – Orlando 3 weekly

From 03MAY20, the airline displaying 15 weekly departures instead of 147, including service resumption for New York LaGuardia – Atlanta route.