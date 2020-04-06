airBaltic S20 operation changes as of 05APR20

airBaltic last week filed changes to its summer 2020 operation, as the airline downsizes operation when it resumes service from 15APR20 (further changes likely).



Interim schedule for 15APR20 – 30APR20 as follows (the airline plans to resume service from 15APR20):

Riga – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Riga – Brussels 7 weekly

Riga – Copenhagen 7 weekly

Riga – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Riga – Hamburg 7 weekly

Riga – Helsinki 6 weekly

Riga – London Gatwick 7 weekly

Riga – Munich 7 weekly

Riga – Oslo 7 weekly

Riga – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly

Riga – Tallinn 7 weekly



Airbus A220-300 operates these routes, and the rest of service will be gradually resumed from 01MAY20. In latest revision to its summer schedule, the airline has removed planned planned new (or resumed) routes in summer 2020:

Riga – Bergen eff 31MAR20 3 weekly A220-300 (Service resumption since October 2014)

Riga – Ekaterinburg eff 01APR20 2 weekly A220-300

Riga – Manchester eff 29MAR20 4 weekly A220-300 (Service resumption since April 2010)

Riga – Trondheim eff 01APR20 2 weekly A220-300 (3 weekly from 01JUN20 to 28SEP20)

Riga – Yerevan eff 03MAY20 2 weekly A220-300 (Service resumption since September 2011)

Tallinn – Hamburg eff 29MAR20 4 weekly A220-300

Tallinn – Nice eff 02MAY20 3 weekly A220-300

Tallinn – Rome eff 01JUN20 2 weekly A220-300 (Previous plan: eff 30MAR20)

Tallinn – Zurich eff 31MAR20 3 weekly A220-300

Vilnius – Dubrovnik eff 02MAY20 2 weekly A220-300

Vilnius – Gothenburg eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A220-300

Vilnius – Hamburg eff 30MAR20 3 weekly A220-300, service resumption since May 2010

Vilnius – Rijeka eff 07MAY20 1 weekly A220-300

Vilnius – Zurich eff 31MAR20 2 weekly A220-300, service resumption since March 2008



The following is a list of planned frequency changes, and route cancellations. Weekly frequency below is based on comparison of OAG schedules listing 05APR20 vs 08MAR20, for the week of 05JUL20. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Riga Reduce from 621 weekly (week of 08MAR20) to 484

Tallinn Reduce from 126 weekly to 88

Vilnius Reduce from 90 weekly to 78



Riga – Aberdeen Cancelled (2 weekly as of 08MAR20)

Riga – Adler/Sochi Cancelled (2)

Riga – Almaty Cancelled (3)

Riga – Amsterdam 14 weekly (14)

Riga – Athens 2 (3)

Riga – Baku Cancelled (2)

Riga – Barcelona 7 (4)

Riga – Berlin Tegel 14 (14)

Riga – Billund 7 (10)

Riga – Bordeaux Cancelled (2)

Riga – Brussels 7 (10)

Riga – Budapest 2 (3)

Riga – Catania Cancelled (2)

Riga – Copenhagen 7 (21)

Riga – Dublin 3 (4)

Riga – Dubrovnik 2 (2)

Riga – Dusseldorf 4 (6)

Riga – Frankfurt 7 (12)

Riga – Gdansk Cancelled (3)

Riga – Geneva Cancelled (3)

Riga – Gothenburg Cancelled (7)

Riga – Hamburg 7 (12)

Riga – Helsinki 34 (34)

Riga – Kaliningrad 6 (6)

Riga – Kazan Cancelled (2)

Riga – Klaipeda/Palanga 14 (14)

Riga – Kos Cancelled (1)

Riga – Kyiv Borispil 25 (25)

Riga – Larnaca 3 (3)

Riga – Liepaya 6 (6)

Riga – Lisbon 2 (2)

Riga – London Gatwick 14 (14)

Riga – Lviv Cancelled (4)

Riga – Madrid 4 (4)

Riga – Malaga 2 (3)

Riga – Malta Cancelled (2)

Riga – Milan Malpensa 6 (6)

Riga – Minsk 7 (7)

Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo 28 (28)

Riga – Munich 12 (12)

Riga – Nice 2 (5)

Riga – Odessa 8 (8)

Riga – Olbia Cancelled (2)

Riga – Oslo 20 (20)

Riga – Palma Mallorca Cancelled (2)

Riga – Paris CDG 7 (12)

Riga – Prague 7 (7)

Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik 4 (4)

Riga – Rhodes Cancelled (1)

Riga – Rijeka 1 (2)

Riga – Rome 1 (6)

Riga – Split 3 (3)

Riga – St. Petersburg 28 (28)

Riga – Stavanger Cancelled (2)

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda 14 (27)

Riga – Stuttgart 4 (4)

Riga – Tallinn 46 (46)

Riga – Tampere Cancelled (6)

Riga – Tbilisi 8 (8)

Riga – Tel Aviv 5 (5)

Riga – Thessaloniki Cancelled (2)

Riga – Turku 11 (11)

Riga – Venice Cancelled (3)

Riga – Vienna 12 (12)

Riga – Vilnius 41 (41)

Riga – Warsaw 12 (12)

Riga – Zurich 7 (11)

Tallinn – Amsterdam 7 weekly (7 weekly as of 08MAR20)

Tallinn – Berlin Tegel 4 (4)

Tallinn – Brussels Cancelled (6)

Tallinn – Copenhagen Cancelled (6)

Tallinn – London Gatwick 4 (4)

Tallinn – Malaga Cancelled (2)

Tallinn – Oslo 4 (4)

Tallinn – Paris CDG 3 (4)

Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda Cancelled (!2)

Tallinn – Vienna 4 (4)

Tallinn – Vilnius 16 (16)

Vilnius – Amsterdam 7 weekly (7 weekly as of 08MAR20)

Vilnius – Berlin Tegel 6 (6)

Vilnius – Dubrovnik Cancelled (2)

Vilnius – Munich 5 (5)

Vilnius – Paris CDG 3 (4)

Vilnius – Zurich Cancelled (2)



Planned service increase for following routes remain unchanged:

Vilnius – Berlin Tegel Increase from 4 to 6 weekly

Vilnius – Munich Increase from 3 to 5 weekly