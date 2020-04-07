Air Senegal extends scheduled service suspension till mid-May 2020

Air Senegal on Monday announced the extension of scheduled service suspension until mid-May 2020. Suspended since 21MAR20, the airline now plans to resume operation on 17MAY20. Based on 15MAR20’s OAG schedules listing, the airline operates 177 weekly flights (based on sectors) during April 2020.



Following is the frequency for the week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.



Dakar – Abidjan 7 weekly

Dakar – Accra – Lagos 4 weekly

Dakar – Bamako 7 weekly

Dakar – Banjul 4 weekly

Dakar – Banjul – Bissau 3 weekly

Dakar – Barcelona – Marseille – Dakar 3 weekly

Dakar – Cap Skiring – Ziguinchor – Dakar 2 weekly

Dakar – Casablanca 7 weekly

Dakar – Conakry 7 weekly

Dakar – Nouakchott 5 weekly

Dakar – Ouagadougou – Niamey 3 weekly

Dakar – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Dakar – Praia 5 weekly

Dakar – Ziguinchor 12 weekly