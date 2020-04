Philippine Airlines May 2020 International operations as of 0250GMT 10APR20

Philippine Airlines this week updated planned International service for the month of May 2020, upon service resumption on 01MAY20. The airline previously suspended all scheduled service until 14APR20, however this has been extended to 30APR20 earlier this week.



Planned May 2020 operations as of 0250GMT 10APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible in the next few weeks.



Cebu – Bangkok 3 weekly A321

Cebu – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER (Planned service resumption on 02MAY20 remains unchanged for the moment)

Cebu – Nagoya 3 weekly A321

Cebu – Osaka Kansai 4 weekly A321

Cebu – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A321

Cebu – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A321

Clark – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly A320

Manila – Bangkok 10 weekly A320/321/330

Manila – Beijing Capital 3 weekly A321

Manila – Brisbane 3 weekly A321

Manila – Busan 1 daily A321/A330

Manila – Dammam 3 weekly A330

Manila – Denpasar 4 weekly A321

Manila – Fukuoka 4 weekly A321

Manila – Guam 3 weekly A321

Manila – Guangzhou 4 weekly A321

Manila – Hanoi 3 weekly A321

Manila – Ho Chi Minh City 8 weekly A321

Manila – Hong Kong 1 daily A330/350

Manila – Honolulu 3 weekly A330-300

Manila – Jakarta 10 weekly A321 (Resumes 02MAY20)

Manila – Kuala Lumpur 6 weekly A321

Manila – London Heathrow 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Manila – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER

Manila – Macau 5 weekly A321

Manila – Nagoya 4 weekly A321

Manila – Osaka Kansai 1 daily A321

Manila – Phnom Penh 3 weekly A321

Manila – Quanzhou 4 weekly A321

Manila – Riyadh 1 daily A330-300

Manila – San Francisco 5 weekly 777-300ER

Manila – Seoul Incheon 2 daily A321/330

Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly A330-300

Manila – Singapore 3 daily A321

Manila – Sydney 3 weekly A330-300

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A321

Manila – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A321

Manila – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A321/330

Manila – Toronto 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Manila – Vancouver 4 weekly 777-300ER

Manila – Xiamen 4 weekly A321