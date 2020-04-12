KLM NS21 Long-Haul Preliminary operations as of 11APR20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in the last few days gradually extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, effective from 28MAR21. Preliminary listing based on comparison to summer 2020 season (prior to COVID-19 impact), as of 11APR20 as follows.



Additional changes will be filed in the next few months.



Amsterdam – Accra 1 daily 777-300ER instead of 4 weekly 777-300ER and 3 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Austin 3 weekly 787-9 (Highlighted in earlier post, reservation for this route in summer 2020 season is not available. Reservation for summer 2021 season from 29MAR20 is open for the moment)

Amsterdam – Bangalore 3 weekly 787-10, replacing 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Cape Town 777-300ER service increases from 3 to 5 weekly until 30MAY21, 777-200ER reduces from 4 to 2 weekly

Amsterdam – Dubai 3 weekly 777-300ER and 4 weekly 777-200ER until 30MAY21, replacing 1 daily 787-10

Amsterdam – Houston 2 of 7 weekly operated by 777-200ER until 27APR21, replacing 787-9

Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam A330-200 replaces 787-9, 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Luanda – Windhoek 787-9 replaces A330-300, 2 weekly

Amsterdam – Nairobi 1 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -10

Amsterdam – Panama City 4 of 7 weekly operated by 777-300ER until 30MAY21, replacing -200ER

Amsterdam – Paramaribo Preliminary listing displays 747-400PAX operating 5 weekly at least until 30MAY21

Amsterdam – Quito – Guayaquil – Amsterdam 3 of 7 weekly operated by 777-300ER, replacing -200ER

Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro 4 of 7 weekly operated by 777-200ER until 27JUN21, replacing 787-9

Amsterdam – St. Maarten – Curacao – Amsterdam Schedule listing not available at least for April 2021

Amsterdam – Toronto All 10 weekly operated by 787-10 at least until 27JUN21, replacing 787/777-200ER mix

Amsterdam – Vancouver 4 weekly 777-300ER and 3 weekly -200ER, instead of 777-300ER/A330-300 in S20

Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 1 daily 787-10, replacing mix of 777-200ER/787-9/787-10