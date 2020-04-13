AeroMexico from June 2020 plans to offer Mexico City – Chetumal service, on board Embraer E170/190 aircraft by AeroMexico Connect. The Skyteam member will operate this route on daily basis from 01JUN20.
AM2650 MEX0840 – 1041CTM E90 x267
AM2650 MEX0840 – 1041CTM E70 2
AM2650 MEX0840 – 1046CTM E90 6
AM2652 MEX1530 – 1736CTM E90 7
AM2651 CTM1118 – 1320MEX E70 2
AM2651 CTM1118 – 1320MEX E90 x267
AM2651 CTM1123 – 1325MEX E90 6
AM2653 CTM1814 – 2020MEX E90 7
AeroMexico adds Mexico City – Chetumal service from June 2020
