Thai VietJet Air in winter 2020/21 season plans to offer new route to China, as the airline filed operational schedule for Bangkok – Haikou route. From 27OCT20, A320 to operate this route 3 times weekly.
VZ3704 BKK2220 – 0135+1HAK 320 246
VZ3705 HAK0235 – 0345BKK 320 357
Thai VietJet Air plans Bangkok – Haikou service from late-Oct 2020
