Air Antilles revises interim schedule to mid-May 2020

Air Antilles since late-March 2020 adjusted its interim operation, now listed until 15MAY20. The airline previously filed 1 daily service to St. Martin Grand Case and St. Barthelemy, and 2 weekly flights to Marie Galante, on board DHC6 from 24MAR20.



Since late-March 2020, the airline revised operational frequency to following.



Pointe-a-Pitre – St. Martin Grand Case – St. Barthelemy 3 weekly (original plan: 1 daily)

3S818 PTP1230 – 1340SFG1400 – 1415SBH DHC 135

3S819 SBH1430 – 1445SFG1505 – 1615PTP DHC 135



Pointe-a-Pitre – Marie Galante 3 weekly (original plan: 2 weekly)

3S820 PTP1430 – 1450GBJ DHC 235

3S821 GBJ1505 – 1525PTP DHC 235