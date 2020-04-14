TUIfly Netherlands in recent schedule update filed one-time service to Svalbard, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The schedule listing in the OAG shows 1 round-trip Amsterdam – Longyearbyen service operates on 04JUN20.
TB9440 AMS0815 – 1225LYR 73H 04JUN20
TB9441 LYR1315 – 1735AMS 73H 04JUN20
TUIfly Netherlands schedules one-time Svalbard flight in June 2020
