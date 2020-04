Finnair 15APR20 – 30JUN20 operations as of 16APR20

Finnair earlier this week filed latest adjustment to its interim operation. As of 16APR20, planned operation for the period of 15APR20 – 30JUN20 as follows.



Helsinki – Amsterdam 5 weekly Embraer E190 (1 daily from 01JUN20)

Helsinki – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly Embraer E190 (7 weekly from 14MAY20)

Helsinki – Brussels 3 weekly Embraer E190 (5 weekly from 14MAY20)

Helsinki – Frankfurt 1 daily Embraer E190

Helsinki – Kuopio 3 weekly ATR72 (1 daily from 14MAY20)

Helsinki – London Heathrow 2 daily A319

Helsinki – Mariehamn 4 weekly ATR72 (5 weekly from 14MAY20)

Helsinki – Munich 2 weekly Embraer E190 (4 weekly from 01JUN20)

Helsinki – Oulu 1 daily ATR72 (2 daily from 14MAY20)

Helsinki – Paris CDG 1 daily Embraer E190 (2 daily from 01JUN20)

Helsinki – Rovaniemi 1 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Stockholm Arlanda 2 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Tallinn 1 weekly ATR72 (the airline currently lists 2 daily from 14MAY20)

Helsinki – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A350-900XWB (from 03MAY20)

Helsinki – Zurich 3 weekly Embraer E190 (7 weekly from 01JUN20)



Finnair plans to offer following service pending on removal of travel restrictions:

Helsinki – Copenhagen 2 daily A319

Helsinki – Moscow Sheremetyevo 1 daily Embraer E190

Helsinki – Oslo 1 daily A319

Helsinki – Riga 1 daily ATR72

Helsinki – St. Petersburg 2 daily ATR72