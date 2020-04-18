United NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 0400GMT 18APR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 17APR20’s schedule update continues to adjust planned Northern summer 2020 season on Long-Haul routes. Latest adjustment as of 0400GMT 18APR20 as follows.



In the latest update, United continues to postpone planned service resumption on most long-haul routes to 04JUN20 (US departure), instead of 20MAY20. Despite current listing displays service resumes on 04JUN20, further changes remain likely. Additional service cancellations filed in the latest update, including flights to Asia.

Following routes are cancelled:

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 01MAY20)

Houston – Amsterdam 1 daily 777-200ER (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Glasgow 1 daily 757-200 (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Naples 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 08MAY20)

Newark – Nice 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 02MAY20)

Newark – Palermo 1 daily 767-300ER (Previously planned new route from 20MAY20)

Newark – Prague 1 daily 767-300ER

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Shannon 1 daily 757-200 (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda 1 daily 757-200

San Francisco – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-8 (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Barcelona 1 daily 767-400ER

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER

Washington Dulles – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER (Service to resume on 25OCT20)



As United did not file changes for winter 2020/21 season from 24OCT20, therefore certain cancelled routes and flights are displaying service resumption from 24OCT20.



Latest adjustment, excluding Guam operations, as of 0330GMT 18APR20 as follows. Planned service resumption will see further changes in the next few weeks. Few minor errors appeared in previous reported on Airlineroute, is being corrected in this update.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service returns to 3 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Denver – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Lima eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces 787-9 (787-9 replaces 767 from 04MAY20 to 03JUN20)

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – Melbourne eff 05JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 787-10

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Newark – Amsterdam eff 04MAY20 Service resumption, 787-10 replaces 767-400ER until 03JUN20. Planned seasonal 2nd daily cancelled

Newark – Athens eff 01JUL20 Seasonal service resumption with 787-10. Previously scheduled from 08MAY20 (787-10 replaces 767-400ER in S19)

Newark – Barcelona eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 787-10 for entire summer season unchanged

Newark – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Berlin Tegel eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Brussels eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Delhi eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Dublin eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Edinburgh eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Geneva eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Newark – Hong Kong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Lima eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Lisbon eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 787-10 replacing 767-400ER unchanged

Newark – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service returns to 6 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER

Newark – Madrid eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, planned 1 daily 767-400ER replaces -300ER unchanged

Newark – Milan Malpensa eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (777-200ER from 18JUN20)

Newark – Mumbai eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Paris CDG eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10. Seasonal 2nd daily with 767-300ER for 20MAY20 – 31JUL20 period cancelled

Newark – Porto eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – Rome eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (777-200ER from 04JUN20)

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 05JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Tel Aviv eff 04JUN20 2nd daily service resumes. 777-300ER replaces 787-10 on 2 daily flights

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Venice eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (-300ER 01AUG20 – 08SEP20)

San Francisco – Auckland eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-200ER

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Delhi eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Dublin eff 01JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-8

San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER

San Francisco – Melbourne eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (-8 from 18JUN20)

San Francisco – Papeete eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly)

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Singapore eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing 787-9

San Francisco – Zurich eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 787-9 replaces -8

Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt Service returns to 2 daily level from 04JUN20 (777-200ER)

Washington Dulles – Geneva eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER and 1 daily 757-200

Washington Dulles – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER