China Southern 20APR20 – 31MAY20 International operations as of 21APR20

China Southern last week filed updated International service for May 2020, continuing operating 1 route per country per week. Planned operation for 20APR20 – 31MAY20, as of 21APR20 as follows.



Guangzhou – Amsterdam 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Auckland 1 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330 (from 06MAY20)

Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330 (737-800 in May 2020)

Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330 (from 02MAY20)

Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Los Angeles 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330-300 (from 07MAY20)

Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Sydney 1 weekly A380 (A350-900XWB from 09MAY20)

Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800 (from 08MAY20)

Guangzhou – Yangon 1 weekly A321 (from 02MAY20)

Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330

Urumqi – Islamabad 1 weekly 737-800 (from 04MAY20)