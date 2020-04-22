China Southern 20APR20 – 31MAY20 International operations as of 21APR20

China Southern last week filed updated International service for May 2020, continuing operating 1 route per country per week. Planned operation for 20APR20 – 31MAY20, as of 21APR20 as follows.
Guangzhou – Amsterdam 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Auckland 1 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330 (from 06MAY20)
Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330 (737-800 in May 2020)
Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330 (from 02MAY20)
Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Los Angeles 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330-300 (from 07MAY20)
Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Sydney 1 weekly A380 (A350-900XWB from 09MAY20)
Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800 (from 08MAY20)
Guangzhou – Yangon 1 weekly A321 (from 02MAY20)
Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330
Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330
Urumqi – Islamabad 1 weekly 737-800 (from 04MAY20)
