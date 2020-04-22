Cubana this month downsized its operation, according to OAG schedules. For the month of April 2020, the airline operates Havana – Nueva Gerona route on regular basis, 5 times weekly. Current interim schedule listing is in effect from 01APR20 to 30APR20.
CU808 HAV1100 – 1145GER EMB x67
CU809 GER1225 – 1310HAV EMB x67
Cubana April 2020 operations as of 19APR20
