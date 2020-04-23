Nouvelair Tunisie files additional Djerba scheduled charter flights in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Nouvelair Tunisie has filed 2 scheduled charter service between Djerba and Germany, tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-May 2020. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on removal of travel restrictions.

Djerba – Leipzig eff 15MAY20 1 weekly A320 (No operation 19JUN20 / 26JUN20)
BJ2872 DJE1345 – 1755LEJ 320 5
BJ2873 LEJ1855 – 2055DJE 320 5

Djerba – Stuttgart eff 22MAY20 1 weekly A320 (No operation 19JUN20 / 26JUN20)
BJ2864 DJE0700 – 1040STR 320 5
BJ2865 STR1140 – 1320DJE 320 5

