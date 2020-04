Etihad May/June 2020 operations as of 0855GMT 23APR20

Etihad Airways this week announced revised service regular service resumption date, now scheduled on 16MAY20, instead of 01MAY20. The airline will continue to operate repatriation flights until 15MAY20 on selected routes.



As of 0855GMT 23APR20, the airline’s inventory currently displays the following fare classes (mostly full fare) available for reservation:



Travel during 16MAY20 – 31MAY20: F / J / Y

Travel during 01JUN20 – 31JUL20: F / A / R / J / C / D / Y / B / H (In July 2020, Etihad’s The Residence P-class on A380 aircraft is not available for reservation)

Travel on/after 01AUG20: All fare classes



The airline’s interim operation between 16MAY20 and 30JUN20 as follows. Note for service to Dublin and Kuala Lumpur, all fare classes are open for booking, regardless the travel dates listed above. At present, the airline plans full operation by 01JUL20, however this is subject to change.



Abu Dhabi – Ahmedabad eff 16MAY20 1 daily A320 (2 daily A320/321 from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Amman eff 01JUN20 2 daily

Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Astana eff 01JUN20 2 weekly A320

Abu Dhabi – Athens eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Baku eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A320/321

Abu Dhabi – Bahrain eff 16MAY20 1 daily A320 (4 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Bangalore eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Bangkok eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (3 daily 777-300ER from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Barcelona eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital eff 17MAY20 1 weekly 787-9 (until 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Beijing Daxing eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-10 (Previously announced by the airline, service to operate to/from Beijing Daxing from June, replacing Beijing Capital)

Abu Dhabi – Beirut eff 01JUN20 1 daily A321

Abu Dhabi – Belgrade eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – Brisbane eff 17MAY20 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Brussels eff 17MAY20 2 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Cairo eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (4 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Casablanca eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Chennai eff 16MAY20 1 daily A321 (2 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Chicago O’Hare eff 17MAY20 4 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 28MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Colombo eff 01JUN20 2 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – Dammam eff 01JUN20 4 daily A320/321

Abu Dhabi – Delhi eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (3 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Dublin eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-10 (777-300ER from 26JUN20; All fare classes open for booking)

Abu Dhabi – Dusseldorf eff 01JUN20 3-5 weekly 787-9 (Frequency variation in June 2020 planned prior to current situation)

Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily from 02JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Geneva eff 01JUN20 5 weekly 787-9 (7 weekly from 29JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Hyderabad eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Islamabad eff 17MAY20 4 weekly A321 (2 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Jakarta eff 16MAY20 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Jeddah eff 01JUN20 3 daily A321/787/777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Johannesburg eff 02JUN20 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 22JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Karachi eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – Kathmandu eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – Khartoum eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A320

Abu Dhabi – Kochi eff 16MAY20 4 weekly A321 (3 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Kolkata eff 16MAY20 4 weekly A320 (1 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Kozhikode eff 01JUN20 2 daily A320/321

Abu Dhabi – Kuala Lumpur eff 16MAY20 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-10 from 01JUN20; All fare classes open for booking)

Abu Dhabi – Kuwait City eff 01JUN20 4 daily A320/321

Abu Dhabi – Lagos eff 01JUN20 4 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Lahore eff 16MAY20 1 daily A321 (11 weekly from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow eff 16MAY20 2 daily 787-9 (4 daily 787-9/-10 from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Los Angeles eff 02JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Madinah eff 01JUN20 2 daily A320/321

Abu Dhabi – Madrid eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Mahe Island eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – Male eff 01JUN20 11 weekly A320

Abu Dhabi – Manchester eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 787-9/10 from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Manila eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 777-300ER from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Melbourne eff 16MAY20 5 weekly 787-9 (2 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Minsk eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A320

Abu Dhabi – Moscow Domodedovo eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320 (A321 from 26JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Mumbai eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (4 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Munich eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 787-9/777-300ER from 02JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Muscat eff 16MAY20 1 daily A320 (4 daily from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Nairobi eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – New York JFK eff 17MAY20 4 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 777-300ER/787-10 from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Phuket eff 02JUN20 4 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 22JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Rabat eff 03JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Riyadh eff 01JUN20 4 daily A320/321/777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Rome eff 01JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon eff 17MAY20 3 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02JUN20 4 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Singapore eff 17MAY20 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Sydney eff 16MAY20 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 777-300ER from 01JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Thiruvananthapuram eff 17MAY20 4 weekly A320 (1 daily from 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Tokyo Narita eff 18MAY20 2 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Toronto eff 16MAY20 5 weekly 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Washington Dulles eff 01JUN20 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Zurich eff 17MAY20 2 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 31MAY20)