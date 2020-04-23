Air Caraïbes in winter 2020/21 season plans to launch new service to Mexico, where the airline schedules Paris Orly – Cancun route. Initially service operates twice weekly from 15OCT20, increasing to 3 weekly from 22DEC20. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route.
TX648 ORY1050 – 1620CUN 332 246
TX649 CUN1820 – 0950+1ORY 332 246
Air Caraïbes plans Cancun service from mid-Oct 2020
