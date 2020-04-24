Cathay Pacific from May 2020 intends to resume service to India, initially operating Hong Kong – Delhi route. The airline would operate this route twice weekly from 06MAY20. Further changes possible.
CX695 HKG1800 – 2130DEL 333 35
CX698 DEL2240 – 0650+1HKG 333 35
Cathay Pacific to resume Delhi service in early-May 2020
