Harbour Air Seaplanes week of 27APR20 operations

Harbour Air Seaplanes earlier this month resumed limited operation, after a brief scheduled service suspension from 28MAR20. The airline resumed operation on 06APR20 with limited schedule.



The following is operational frequency for the week of 27APR20. Additional flights scheduled from 03MAY20 at time this post goes to press.



Nanaimo – Sechelt eff 13APR20 5 weekly (weekdays service)

Vancouver Harbour – Nanaimo eff 06APR20 2 daily

Vancouver Harbour – Victoria Harbour eff 27APR20 2 daily (1 on weekends)



These routes is served by 14-seater DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft, however available seating is capped at 40% to comply with physical distancing measure.