United Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper 20APR20 – 03JUN20 operations as of 26APR20

United Airlines in the last few days further revised planned operations at Guam, including Micronesia Island Hopper For the month of May 2020, United will only operate 1 flight to each states of Federated States of Micronesia (Yap and Kosrae; Chuuk and Pohnpei will receive 2 flights in May), Kwajalein and Majuro in Marshall Islands, as well as Koror in Palau.



The airline earlier this month also further reduced service to Tokyo Narita and Saipan. Planned operation for 20APR20 – 03JUN20 as of 26APR20 as follows.



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei 1 flight scheduled on 09-10MAY20 (This service cancelled since 04APR20)

UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 09MAY20

UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 10MAY20



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu Full Island Hopper service operates on 20-21MAY20 only in May 2020 (Previously served on 13-14APR20 in April)

UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1447KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 20MAY20

UA154 HNL0725 – 1030+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 73G 20MAY20



Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200

UA200 GUM0900 – 2010-1HNL 777 D

UA201 HNL1645 – 2035+1GUM 777 D



Guam – Koror 1 flight scheduled on 21-22MAY20

UA157 GUM2335 – 0040+1ROR 73G 21MAY20

UA158 ROR0210 – 0510GUM 73G 22MAY20



Guam – Saipan 3 weekly 737-700

UA174 GUM0730 – 0811SPN 73G 146

UA117 SPN0915 – 0955GUM 73G 146



Guam – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 737-700 (Reduced from 7 weekly to 2 weekly from 16APR20, 3 weekly from 02MAY20)

UA196 GUM1205 – 1500NRT 73G 246

UA197 NRT1725 – 2220GUM 73G 24



Guam – Yap 1 flight scheduled on 17MAY20 in May 2020

UA185 GUM0030 – 0205YAP 73G

UA186 YAP0300 – 0425GUM 73G