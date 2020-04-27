Eurowings S20 Long-Haul routes update as of 24APR20

Eurowings in recent schedule update filed changes to its planned new long-haul routes for summer 2020 season. As of 24APR20, following planned new long-haul routes will not go ahead.



Frankfurt – Anchorage Planned 3 weekly A330-200 from 01JUN20

Frankfurt – Calgary Planned 4 weekly A330-200 from 01JUN20

Munich – Las Vegas Planned 2 weekly A330-200 from 06APR20

Munich – Orlando Planned 1 weekly A330-200 from 07APR02 (2 from 16APR20, 3 from 03MAY20).



The airline has revised planned service to Phoenix:

Frankfurt – Phoenix eff 02AUG20 5 weekly A330-200 (Previously scheduled from 29APR20)

EW1284/LH5438 FRA1405 – 1705PHX 332 x46

EW1285/LH5439 PHX1850 – 1500+1FRA 332 x46