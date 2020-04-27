TAP Air Portugal July 2020 Porto – London service changes

TAP Air Portugal during the month of July 2020 plans service changes between Porto and London. From Porto, the airline will operate service to London Heathrow from 01JUL20 to 30JUL20 (LHR departs the following day), on board Embraer E190 aircraft. This 1 daily operation will temporarily replace 2 daily flights to London Gatwick.



TP1370 OPO1915 – 2200LHR E90 x5

TP1370 OPO1920 – 2205LHR E90 5



TP1371 LHR0800 – 1040OPO E90 D