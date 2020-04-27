Thai VietJet Air from June 2020 plans to offer new route to Mainland China, where the airline plans Bangkok – Hefei route. From 16JUN20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
VZ3528 BKK1535 – 2035HFE 320 x135
VZ3529 HFE2135 – 0040+1BKK 320 x135
Thai VietJet Air plans Hefei service from mid-June 2020
