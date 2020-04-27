JetBlue week of 10MAY20 New York area domestic operations as of 26APR20

JetBlue in recent days continue to file service changes for domestic routes, for May 2020. As of 26APR20, planned New York area operation for the week of 10MAY20 as follows. Further changes remain likely.
Newark – Fort Lauderdale 5 weekly
Newark – Orlando 5 weekly
New York JFK – Austin 1 weekly
New York JFK – Boston 15 weekly
New York JFK – Buffalo 14 weekly
New York JFK – Burlington VT 4 weekly
New York JFK – Charleston SC 2 weekly
New York JFK – Fort Lauderdale 7 weekly
New York JFK – Fort Myers 3 weekly
New York JFK – Jacksonville FL 2 weekly
New York JFK – Las Vegas 1 weekly
New York JFK – Las Vegas – San Diego 2 weekly
New York JFK – Los Angeles 7 weekly
New York JFK – Orlando 8 weekly
New York JFK – Palm Springs – Long Beach 2 weekly
New York JFK – Rochester NY 7 weekly
New York JFK – Salt Lake City 2 weekly
New York JFK – San Francisco 1 weekly
New York JFK – San Francisco – Sacramento 3 weekly
New York JFK – Seattle – Portland OR 3 weekly
New York JFK – Syracuse NY 7 weekly
New York JFK – Tampa 2 weekly
New York JFK – West Palm Beach 3 weekly
New York JFK – Worcester 3 weekly
