JetBlue week of 10MAY20 New York area domestic operations as of 26APR20

JetBlue in recent days continue to file service changes for domestic routes, for May 2020. As of 26APR20, planned New York area operation for the week of 10MAY20 as follows. Further changes remain likely.



Newark – Fort Lauderdale 5 weekly

Newark – Orlando 5 weekly

New York JFK – Austin 1 weekly

New York JFK – Boston 15 weekly

New York JFK – Buffalo 14 weekly

New York JFK – Burlington VT 4 weekly

New York JFK – Charleston SC 2 weekly

New York JFK – Fort Lauderdale 7 weekly

New York JFK – Fort Myers 3 weekly

New York JFK – Jacksonville FL 2 weekly

New York JFK – Las Vegas 1 weekly

New York JFK – Las Vegas – San Diego 2 weekly

New York JFK – Los Angeles 7 weekly

New York JFK – Orlando 8 weekly

New York JFK – Palm Springs – Long Beach 2 weekly

New York JFK – Rochester NY 7 weekly

New York JFK – Salt Lake City 2 weekly

New York JFK – San Francisco 1 weekly

New York JFK – San Francisco – Sacramento 3 weekly

New York JFK – Seattle – Portland OR 3 weekly

New York JFK – Syracuse NY 7 weekly

New York JFK – Tampa 2 weekly

New York JFK – West Palm Beach 3 weekly

New York JFK – Worcester 3 weekly