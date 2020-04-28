American Airlines NS20 International operation changes as of 26APR20

American Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its International service (Excluding Caribbean and Central America) for summer 2020 season. Recent adjustment sees the airline begins Boeing 777-200ER service from Charlotte and additional 787-8 service at Philadelphia. Latest adjustment as of 26APR20 as follows.



Charlotte – Frankfurt 1 daily A330-200 to resume on 24OCT20 (Reservation for travel during 24OCT20 – 31OCT20 re-opened)

Charlotte – London Heathrow eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily. 777-200ER replaces A330-300 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20, tentatively lists 2 daily A330-300)

Charlotte – Munich eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER replaces A330-300 (A330-300 from 24OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima eff 18AUG20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 instead of 1 daily 757-200 (Previously listed as 1 daily 787-8 on Airlineroute in error)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Quito eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A319

Miami – Barranquilla eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Bogota eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily A319 (3rd daily from 07OCT20)

Miami – Cali eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Cartagena eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319 (A321 from 04JUN20)

Miami – Lima

eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 12 weekly A319 (replacing 757/767)

eff 04JUN20 14 weekly A321 (replacing 757/767. Planned 3rd daily from 18AUG20 cancelled)



Miami – Manaus 5 weekly A319 resumes on 25OCT20 (Previous plan: eff 04JUN20)

Miami – Medellin eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800 (Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 737 MAX 8 from 18AUG20, 12 weekly from 08OCT20)

Philadelphia – Dublin eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 replaces A330-200

Philadelphia – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 replaces A330-300 (2nd daily with A330-300 resumes on 07OCT20)

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik Planned new seasonal 1 daily 757 from 04JUN20 to 17AUG20 cancelled



Previously reported changes:

Boston – London Heathrow Planned service resumption from 28MAR20 postponed to 24OCT20, 1 daily 777-200ER

Charlotte – Barcelona Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Dublin Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Madrid Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Paris CDG Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Rome Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-300 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Athens eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona eff 07JUL20 Seasonal service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest Planned new seasonal 4 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow

eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

eff 18AUG20 2nd daily resumes with 777-200ER

eff 07OCT20 3rd daily resumes with 787-9 (4th daily in summer season cancelled)



Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Chicago O’Hare – Prague Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 787 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam

eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

09SEP20 – 26SEP20 Planned 787-9 replacing 777-200ER unchanged



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bogota eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 operates 09SEP20 – 06OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (787-9 from 07OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guayaquil eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A319

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong eff 10JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 18AUG20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow

07MAY20 – 03JUN20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

04JUN20 – 07JUL20 777-200ER replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

eff 08JUL20 2nd daily resumes, 1 daily each 777-200ER/-300ER (summer peak season reduces from 4 to 2 daily)

eff 07OCT20 Increase to 4 daily (pre-Covid19 S20 schedule)



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER 04JUN20 – 06OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Munich Summer seasonal 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 from 19AUG20) cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (Cancellation filed in late-2019)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome Summer seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled. AA already cancelled planned peak season 2nd daily 787-8 for 02JUL20 – 17AUG20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 1 daily 787-8 to resume 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 09JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 instead of 1 daily 777-300ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon eff 10JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces -9 in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787 service to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv Planned 3 weekly 787-9 from 09SEP20, postponed to September 2021

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda eff 10JUL20 New route, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces 777-300ER in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita

eff 08MAY20 – 04JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 continues during this period

eff 05JUL20 1 daily 787-8, replacing 777-200ER in S20



Los Angeles – Auckland eff 23OCT20 Seasonal service, 1 daily 787-9. This route was previously scheduled to move forward to 07OCT20

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 resumes on 24OCT20

Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 3 weekly 787-9 resumes on 26OCT20

Los Angeles – Hong Kong 1 daily 777-300ER resumes on 24OCT20

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER (2nd daily resumes on 07OCT20)

Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly 787-9 resumes on 25OCT20

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9 resumes on 24OCT20

Los Angeles – Sydney 1 daily 787-9 resumes on 23OCT20

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 07JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 from 18AUG20 to 23OCT20. 2nd daily operates from 24OCT20)

Miami – Brasilia 1 daily 757-200 to resume on 25OCT20

Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (Reduced from 13 weekly to 7 weekly in NS20)

Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled (Previously planned cancellation)

Miami – Georgetown eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Guatemala City 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily 737-800/A319 cancelled

Miami – Guayaquil eff 07AMY20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319 (737-800 from 18AUG20. Overall reduction from 2 daily 757/767)

Miami – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER

Miami – Madrid eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Miami – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20

Miami – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

Miami – Pereira eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A319

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Miami – Quito eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 6 weekly A319 (1 daily from 04JUN20)

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER (2nd daily between June and August cancelled

New York JFK – Barcelona 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

New York JFK – Georgetown eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

New York JFK – London Heathrow

eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

eff 07JUL20 2nd daily service resumes with 777-300ER (Peak season reduces from 4 to 2 daily)

eff 24OCT20 3rd daily resumes with 777-300ER



New York JFK – Madrid eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

New York JFK – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Paris CDG eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Philadelphia – Amsterdam eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 (A330-200 from 24OCT20 to 06JAN21)

Philadelphia – Athens Seasonal 1 daily A330-300 cancelled

Philadelphia – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Philadelphia – Budapest Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Philadelphia – Casablanca Planed new seasonal 3 weekly 757 from 04JUN20 cancelled

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Philadelphia – Edinburgh Seasonal 1 daily 757 cancelled

Philadelphia – Madrid eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

Philadelphia – Manchester 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-200 to resume on 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767/A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Rome eff 24OCT20 1 daily A330-300 to resume on 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757 cancelled

Philadelphia – Venice Seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Zurich eff 08JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (reduced from 1 daily)

Phoenix – London Heathrow eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER