Aegean Airlines earlier this month commenced interim schedule for its regular passenger service. From 01APR20 to 31MAY20, the airline operates Athens – Brussels service, 3 times weekly with Airbus A320neo.
A3620 ATH0805 – 1005BRU 32N 135
A3621 BRU1115 – 1520ATH 32N 135
From 16MAY20, Aegean will resume Athens – Frankfurt route, operating twice weekly, also with Airbus A320neo aircraft.
A3830 ATH0815 – 1015FRA 32N 26
A3831 FRA1105 – 1450ATH 32N 26
Aegean Airlines Apr/May 2020 Operations as of 28APR20
Posted
Aegean Airlines earlier this month commenced interim schedule for its regular passenger service. From 01APR20 to 31MAY20, the airline operates Athens – Brussels service, 3 times weekly with Airbus A320neo.