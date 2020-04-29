Wizz Air week of 01MAY20 operations as of 0815GMT 29APR20

Wizz Air from 01MAY20 intends to resume limited service from London, including service operated by Wizz Air UK. The following is planned operation for the week of 01MAY20. Note certain routes may be available for reservation during the week of 01MAY20, but not covered on Airlineroute. Note most service between UK and Romania is currently listed as “sold out” on the airline’s website.
Last minute changes remain likely, and subject to various travel restrictions.
Wizz Air (W6)
Bucharest – Billund 2 weekly
Bucharest – Lisbon 2 weekly
Bucharest – London Gatwick 4 weekly
Bucharest – Malmo 2 weekly
Bucharest – Oslo Torp 2 weekly
Bucharest – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly
Budapest – Basel/Mulhouse 2 weekly
Budapest – Dortmund 2 weekly
Budapest – Eindhoven 1 daily
Budapest – Stockholm Skavsta 3 weekly
London Luton – Bucharest 21 weekly
London Luton – Budapest 1 daily
London Luton – Cluj 2 daily
London Luton – Craiova 5 weekly
London Luton – Iasi 1 daily
London Luton – Sofia 16 weekly
London Luton – Timisoara 1 daily
London Luton – Varna 1 daily
Sofia – Dortmund 5 weekly A320
Sofia – Eindhoven 5 weekly A320
Sofia – Lisbon 2 weekly
Timisoara – Dortmund 2 weekly
Vienna – Dortmund 3 weekly
Vienna – Eindhoven 3 weekly
Vienna – Lisbon 2 weekly
Vienna – Thessaloniki 2 weekly
Wizz Air UK (W9)
London Luton – Bratislava 2 weekly
London Luton – Constanta 2 weekly
London Luton – Kosice 2 weekly
London Luton – Larnaca 3 weekly
London Luton – Lisbon 3 weekly
London Luton – Satu Mare 2 weekly
London Luton – Suceava 1 daily
London Luton – Tel Aviv 3 weekly
London Luton – Tenerife South 2 weekly
London Luton – Tirgu Mures 2 weekly
