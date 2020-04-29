Wizz Air week of 01MAY20 operations as of 0815GMT 29APR20

Wizz Air from 01MAY20 intends to resume limited service from London, including service operated by Wizz Air UK. The following is planned operation for the week of 01MAY20. Note certain routes may be available for reservation during the week of 01MAY20, but not covered on Airlineroute. Note most service between UK and Romania is currently listed as “sold out” on the airline’s website.



Last minute changes remain likely, and subject to various travel restrictions.



Wizz Air (W6)

Bucharest – Billund 2 weekly

Bucharest – Lisbon 2 weekly

Bucharest – London Gatwick 4 weekly

Bucharest – Malmo 2 weekly

Bucharest – Oslo Torp 2 weekly

Bucharest – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly

Budapest – Basel/Mulhouse 2 weekly

Budapest – Dortmund 2 weekly

Budapest – Eindhoven 1 daily

Budapest – Stockholm Skavsta 3 weekly

London Luton – Bucharest 21 weekly

London Luton – Budapest 1 daily

London Luton – Cluj 2 daily

London Luton – Craiova 5 weekly

London Luton – Iasi 1 daily

London Luton – Sofia 16 weekly

London Luton – Timisoara 1 daily

London Luton – Varna 1 daily

Sofia – Dortmund 5 weekly A320

Sofia – Eindhoven 5 weekly A320

Sofia – Lisbon 2 weekly

Timisoara – Dortmund 2 weekly

Vienna – Dortmund 3 weekly

Vienna – Eindhoven 3 weekly

Vienna – Lisbon 2 weekly

Vienna – Thessaloniki 2 weekly



Wizz Air UK (W9)

London Luton – Bratislava 2 weekly

London Luton – Constanta 2 weekly

London Luton – Kosice 2 weekly

London Luton – Larnaca 3 weekly

London Luton – Lisbon 3 weekly

London Luton – Satu Mare 2 weekly

London Luton – Suceava 1 daily

London Luton – Tel Aviv 3 weekly

London Luton – Tenerife South 2 weekly

London Luton – Tirgu Mures 2 weekly