ANA in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Tokyo Narita – Mumbai route, previously not covered on Airlineroute. The Star Alliance member tentatively files Boeing 767 service, instead of 787-8, from 01SEP20 to 24OCT20. Further changes remain possible.
NH829 NRT1135 – 1745BOM 763 D
NH830 BOM1940 – 0800+1NRT 763 D
ANA Sep/Oct 2020 Mumbai aircraft changes
