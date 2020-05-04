Vietnam Airlines in July 2020 plans to offer Ho Chi Minh City – Hangzhou service, based on recent schedule filing. The filing sees the airline schedules 4 weekly flights from 02JUL20, on board Airbus A321 aircraft.
Reservation is not available for this route.
VN544 SGN1535 – 2020HGH 321 x236
VN545 HGH2120 – 0015+1SGN 321 x236
Vietnam Airlines plans Hangzhou service from July 2020
Posted
Vietnam Airlines in July 2020 plans to offer Ho Chi Minh City – Hangzhou service, based on recent schedule filing. The filing sees the airline schedules 4 weekly flights from 02JUL20, on board Airbus A321 aircraft.