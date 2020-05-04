United schedules Boeing 777-200 Las Vegas service in 3Q20

United Airlines in recent schedule update filed Boeing 777-200 aircraft service to Las Vegas, scheduled from 18AUG20 to 30SEP20. The 364-seater aircraft to operate 1 daily each from Chicago, Houston and Newark, as of 03MAY20. Planned schedule as follows.



Chicago O’Hare – Las Vegas 1 of 5 daily operated by 777

UA2420 ORD1015 – 1217LAS 777 D

UA597 LAS1105 – 1651ORD 777 D



Houston – Las Vegas 1 of 6 daily operated by 777

UA1166 IAH1850 – 2020LAS 777 D

UA1851 LAS1342 – 1843IAH 777 D



Newark – Las Vegas 1 of 7 daily operated by 777

UA859 EWR0800 – 1032LAS 777 D

UA2250 LAS2145 – 0525+1EWR 777 D



Additional changes remain possible.