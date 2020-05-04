FlyEgypt plans Luxor – Kuwait City launch from mid-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

FlyEgypt from mid-May 2020 plans to offer new route to Kuwait, with service offering on Luxor – Kuwait City route. Originally planned to commence on 17APR20, this route is now scheduled to begin on 15MAY20. Boeing 737-800 operates this route twice weekly.

Planned launch date remains subject to change, due to ongoing situation. The airline last week announced extension of scheduled service suspension until 07MAY20 inclusive.

FT842 KWI0855 – 1100LXR 738 25
FT841 LXR1315 – 1645KWI 738 25

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.