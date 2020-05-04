FlyEgypt plans Luxor – Kuwait City launch from mid-May 2020

FlyEgypt from mid-May 2020 plans to offer new route to Kuwait, with service offering on Luxor – Kuwait City route. Originally planned to commence on 17APR20, this route is now scheduled to begin on 15MAY20. Boeing 737-800 operates this route twice weekly.



Planned launch date remains subject to change, due to ongoing situation. The airline last week announced extension of scheduled service suspension until 07MAY20 inclusive.



FT842 KWI0855 – 1100LXR 738 25

FT841 LXR1315 – 1645KWI 738 25

