Air China resumes Madrid service in May 2020

Air China this month (May 2020) plans to resume service to Spain, initially operating 1 weekly Beijing Capital – Madrid – Tianjin – Beijing Capital routing. This complies with CAAC’s interim policy on restricting International service to 1 weekly flight per country, and operating via “quarantine point” on inbound flight to Beijing.



Based on current filing, the Star Alliance carrier once again schedules Boeing 747-400 aircraft on regular International passenger flight. Operational schedule for the period of 09MAY20 – 31MAY20 as follows.



CA907 PEK0610 – 1200MAD 744 6

CA908 MAD1400 – 0645+1TSN1900+1 – 2000+1PEK 744 6