American Airlines expands A321neo Los Angeles network in S20/21

American Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional Airbus A321neo service from Los Angeles, for summer 2020 season, as well as summer 2021. Latest addition as follows.



Los Angeles – Boston 07JUL20 – 17AUG20 1 daily (The A321neo also scheduled to operate from 28MAR21)

Los Angeles – Chicago O’Hare eff 28MAR21 1 daily

Los Angeles – Las Vegas 07JUL20 – 17AUG20 1 daily (The A321neo also scheduled to operate from 28MAR21)