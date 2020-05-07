Lanmei Airlines re-schedules planned new routes launch in S20

Cambodian carrier Lanmei Airlines has revised planned new routes launch in summer 2020 season, now scheduled from July and August 2020. Planned operation as follows.



Phnom Penh – Kuala Lumpur eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320 (Previous plan: 4 weekly A319 from 30MAR20)

Phnom Penh – Kunming eff 03AUG20 2 weekly A321 (Previous plan: 2 weekly A320 from 30MAR20)

Phnom Penh – Nanning eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A321 (Previous plan: 3 weekly A321 from 29MAR20)



Previously planned Phnom Penh – Manila 5 weekly A319 service from 29MAR20 has been removed, with no new updates filed.