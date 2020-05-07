LATAM Brasil plans Asuncion service from June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

LATAM Airlines Brasil from June 2020 plans to operate service to Paraguay, where the airline schedules 1 weekly Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Asuncion route. This service is in addition to existing flights operated by LATAM Airlines Paraguay.

Current schedule listing shows 1 weekly Boeing 767 flight from 05JUN20, however further changes likely.

LA8246 GRU1100 – 1210ASU 763 5
LA8231 ASU1420 – 1725GRU 763 5