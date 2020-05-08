Hong Kong Airlines during the month of May 2020 continues to operate interim schedule, which has been downsized to 4 weekly passenger flights, departing from Hong Kong. Planned operation as of 07MAY20 as follows.
Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330-200
Hong Kong Airlines May 2020 operations as of 07MAY20
