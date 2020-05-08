Hong Kong Airlines May 2020 operations as of 07MAY20

By Jim Liu

Hong Kong Airlines during the month of May 2020 continues to operate interim schedule, which has been downsized to 4 weekly passenger flights, departing from Hong Kong. Planned operation as of 07MAY20 as follows.

Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330-200