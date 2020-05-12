United resumes Puerto Rico / St. Thomas service from May 2020

By Jim Liu

United Airlines this past weekend resumed service to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas, which saw the airline operates Houston – St. Thomas – San Juan routing. This interim service will be served 3 times weekly with Boeing 737-700 aircraft, from 08MAY20 to 06JUL20.

UA2148 IAH0930 – 1510STT1600 – 1645SJU 73G 567
UA2208 SJU1300 – 1345STT1430 – 1819IAH 73G 167

United briefly cancelled service to both destinations in April 2020.