Avianca Ecuador plans Quito – Lago Agrio service from July 2020

Avianca Ecuador from July 2020 plans to offer new domestic service, as the airline filed Quito – Lago Agrio service. Schedule filing shows the airline plans to operate from 01JUL20, 3 times weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft. Reservation for this route is available.



AV1791 UIO0845 – 0926LGQ 320 135

AV1790 LGQ1006 – 1050UIO 320 135



TAME currently is the sole operator on this market, with ATR42 aircraft operating up to 10 weekly flights.