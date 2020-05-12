China Airlines last month (April 2020) further delayed planned service addition to Cebu and Chiang Mai (The host city of Routes Asia 2019 and 2020 respectively), previously scheduled to commence in June 2020. Revised launch date as follows.
Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu eff 01OCT20 6 weekly 737-800
CI705 TPE0740 – 1035CEB 738 x2
CI706 CEB1135 – 1430TPE 738 x2
Taipei Taoyuan – Chiang Mai eff 02OCT20 4 weekly 737-800
CI851 TPE0730 – 1020CNX 738 x147
CI852 CNX1120 – 1635TPE 738 x147
China Airlines moves Cebu / Chiang Mai launch to Oct 2020
