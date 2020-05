United May/June 2020 Los Angeles operations as of 10MAY20

United Airlines since mid-April 2020 further downsized scheduled passenger operations at Los Angeles, where the airline schedules 84 weekly departures for the week of 10MAY20. All information listed below is based on the weekend of 08MAY20's schedule update and OAG schedules as of 10MAY20.



Los Angeles – Chicago O’Hare 14 weekly 737-800

Los Angeles – Denver 14 weekly A319

Los Angeles – Houston 14 weekly A319

Los Angeles – Newark 21 weekly (2 daily 737-800, 1 daily 787-8)

Los Angeles – San Francisco 14 weekly Embraer E175

Los Angeles – Washington Dulles 7 weekly A319



The overall interim schedule is in effect until 05JUL20. From 04JUN20 to 05JUL20, planned Los Angeles operation sees 105 weekly departures, including restoration of additional widebody aircraft service:



Los Angeles – Chicago O’Hare 14 weekly 737-800

Los Angeles – Denver 14 weekly A319

Los Angeles – Honolulu 7 weekly 737-800

Los Angeles – Houston 14 weekly A319

Los Angeles – Newark 21 weekly (1 daily each 737-800, 767-300ER, 787-10)

Los Angeles – San Francisco 28 weekly Embraer E175

Los Angeles – Washington Dulles 7 weekly 767-300ER