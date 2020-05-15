Qazaq Air May 2020 operations as of 14MAY20

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air earlier this month resumed domestic service, initially operating Almaty – Nur-Sultan route. Since then the airline gradually resumed various domestic routes. Planned May 2020 operation as of 14MAY20 as follows.
Almaty – Nur-Sultan eff 01MAY20 2 daily
Almaty – Shymkent eff 18MAY20 1 daily
Nur-Sultan – Aktobe eff 11MAY20 5 weekly (1 daily from 18MAY20)
Nur-Sultan – Kostanay eff 11MAY20 3 weekly (1 daily from 18MAY20)
Nur-Sultan – Kyzylorda eff 05MAY20 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Pavlodar eff 11MAY20 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Petropavlovsk eff 05MAY20 2 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Semey eff 05MAY20 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Shymkent eff 17MAY20 1 daily (additional flights added from late-May 2020)
Nur-Sultan – Taldykorgan eff 11MAY20 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Taraz eff 22MAY20 New route, 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Ust-Kamenogorsk eff 05MAY20 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Zhezkazgan eff 22MAY20 3 weekly
