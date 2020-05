Virgin Atlantic NW20 operation changes as of 16MAY20

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 16MAY20 filed operation changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20. Planned adjustment includes the following.



London Heathrow – Antigua – Grenada eff 02NOV20 2 weekly A330-300 as VS173/174, replacing Gatwick A330-200 VS101/102

London Heathrow – Antigua – Tobago eff 28OCT20 2 weekly A330-300 as VS171/172, replacing Gatwick A330-200 VS195/196

London Heathrow – Bridgetown eff 28OCT20 1 daily A330-300 as VS131/132, replacing Gatwick 747-400/A330-200 VS029/030

London Heathrow – Delhi eff 25OCT20 VS300/301 A330-300 replaces 787-9 (2 daily operated by A330-300)

London Heathrow – Montego Bay eff 25OCT20 3 weekly A330-300 as VS165/166, replacing Gatwick 747-400 VS065/066

London Heathrow – Orlando eff 25OCT20 1 daily A330-300, replacing Gatwick

VS091 LHR1050 – 1525MCO 333 D

VS092 MCO1920 – 0820+1LHR 333 D



London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 25OCT20 787-9 replaces A330-300, 1 daily (Reflected in previous schedule update, but not highlighted)

Manchester – Atlanta eff 26OCT20 A330-300 replaces 747-400, 3 weekly

Manchester – Bridgetown eff 29OCT20 A330-200 replaces A330/747-400, 3 weekly

Manchester – Delhi Planned new 3 weekly A330-200 service from 26OCT20 cancelled

Manchester – New York JFK eff 25OCT20 1 daily A330-200 replaces 6 weekly 747-400 and 1 weekly A330-200

Manchester – Orlando eff 25OCT20 A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Previously reported changes:

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 25OCT20 A350-1000XWB replaces A330-300, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Cape Town eff 25OCT20 Planned service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 unchanged