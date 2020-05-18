Iran Air in winter 2020/21 season plans operational aircraft changes on Tehran Imam Khomeini – Cologne route, as the airline schedules Airbus A321 aircraft, instead of A330, from 30OCT20.
This route is served once weekly.
IR727 IKA1740 – 2100CGN 321 5
IR728 CGN2230 – 0615+1IKA 321 5
Iran Air W20 Cologne aircraft changes
